Iran’s state TV reports 2 explosions during the death anniversary of Quds Force leader Soleimani

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that two explosions have occurred in the central city of Kerman during the fourth death anniversary of Gen. Qassim Soleimani. He was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. State TV says two explosions were heard near Soleimani’s burial place Wednesday afternoon. It has given no details on what caused the explosion. It says several people were injured in a stampede after the explosions and that aid groups have been deployed to the scene.

