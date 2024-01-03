Kentucky’s former attorney general Daniel Cameron to help lead conservative group 1792 Exchange

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been hired by a group pushing back against what it sees as “woke ideology” in the corporate sector. It marks the start of Cameron’s next chapter since losing his bid for governor in one of the nation’s most closely watched elections in 2023. Cameron, a Republican, accepted the job of CEO for the 1792 Exchange. Cameron failed to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who notched a convincing reelection victory last November. Cameron isn’t ruling out another run for elected office, but says he’s looking forward to delving into his new role.

