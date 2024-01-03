Multiple state capitols evacuated due to threats, but no dangerous items immediately found

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Multiple state capitols have received threats that led to evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of dangerous items has been found. Connecticut, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana and are among the states that evacuated their capitols on Wednesday morning. Lawmakers in Kentucky and Mississippi have begun meeting in legislative sessions. The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.