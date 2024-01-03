New Mexico considers setback requirements for oil wells

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill to ban oil and gas production within a mile (1.6 kilometers) of schools and day care centers across New Mexico is among the first published proposals as the state legislature prepares for a 30-day session that could bring an overhaul to fundamental oil and gas regulations. Regulators in the No. 2 U.S. state for oil production are considering reforms including setback requirements aimed at protecting children from pollution, amid pressure from environmental advocacy groups to bolster pollution controls and fulfill constitutional obligations to regulate the industry. Published Wednesday, a bill from Democratic state Rep. Debra Sariñana of Albuquerque would establish the one-mile setback requirement.

