New York governor pushes for reading education overhaul as test scores lag

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will push for schools to reemphasize phonics in literacy education programs, a potential overhaul that comes as many states are revamping curriculums amid low reading scores. Hochul, a Democrat, debuted the proposal on Wednesday. If approved by the state Legislature, the plan would require the state education department to draft guidelines centered on the so-called science of reading, a phonics-based approach to literacy education. Districts would have to follow the guidelines by September 2025. Many states have adopted such programs as literacy education test scores have declined.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.