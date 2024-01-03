Sierra Leone’s former president charged with treason for alleged involvement in failed coup attempt

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Sierra Leone’s government says former President Ernest Bai Koroma has been charged with treason for his alleged involvement in a failed coup attempt in November. Authorities said Wednesday that Koroma has also been charged with misprision of treason, which is concealing knowledge of treasonable acts. In November, dozens of gunmen launched an attack in the West African nation’s capital of Freetown during which they broke into Sierra Leone’s key armory and into a prison where the majority of the more than 2,000 inmates were freed. At least 18 members of the security forces were killed during the clashes. More than 50 suspects, including military officers, have been arrested so far.

