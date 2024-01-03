Trial postponed for man charged in 2022 stabbing of author Salman Rushdie due to forthcoming memoir

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The New Jersey man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie is allowed to seek material related to Rushdie’s upcoming memoir about the 2022 attack before standing trial. Jury selection in Hadi Matar’s attempted murder and assault trial had been scheduled to start Jan. 8. Instead, a judge on Wednesday has postponed the trial after Matar’s lawyer argued that he has a right to the manuscript and related material as part of trial preparations. A new trial date hasn’t yet been set. Rushdie’s memoir, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” is due out in April 2024.

