Georgia deputy is killed when struck by a police SUV during a chase

LANETT, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was fatally injured when he was stuck by another law enforcement vehicle during a police chase. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died early Thursday morning. Georgia law enforcement were chasing a stolen vehicle, and the pursuit continued into Alabama where the fatal crash occurred. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that Minix, 31, was exiting his patrol vehicle when he was struck by an SUV driven by a Lanett police office. Minix, who was also a K-9 officer, is survived by a wife and three daughters. Alabama authorities said the driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and receiving stolen property.

