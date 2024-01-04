Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard reflect on the gray areas of ‘Memory’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Jessica Chastain first read the script for “Memory,” she was struck by the unanswered questions left swirling around her head about issues pertaining to love, sex and consent. That might be antithetical to what some audiences expect from a movie. But it was writer and director Michel Franco’s willingness to probe gray areas and leave questions unanswered that ultimately persuaded the Oscar winner to star in “Memory.” The movie is in select theaters now with a nationwide release set for Friday.

