Mexico’s president clarifies that 32 abducted migrants were freed, not rescued

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Migrants from several countries abducted from a bus and held by armed men for days near Mexico’s border with Texas were released by their captors, not rescued as initially reported by authorities. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that those responsible “decided to let them go.” The 32 migrants were from Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Honduras and Mexico. The president says that the migrants were left in the parking lot of a shopping center in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, and that no arrests had been made.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.