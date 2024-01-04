Skip to Content
NBA fines Nets $100,000 for violating player participation policy by resting players

Published 9:55 AM

The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $100,000 on Thursday, marking the first time a team was sanctioned for violating the league’s player participation policy that went into effect this season. The Nets held four rotation players — starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, along with key reserve Dorian Finney-Smith — out of what became a 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27. And three of the players that Brooklyn did start that night logged 12 minutes or less.

