President of Belarus gives himself immunity from prosecution and limits potential challengers

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has signed a new law that gives him lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution and prevents opposition leaders living abroad from running in future presidential elections. The law theoretically applies to any former president and members of his or her family. In reality, it only is relevant to the 69-year-old Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for almost 30 years. The new measure appears aimed at further shoring up Lukashenko’s power and eliminating potential challengers in the country’s next presidential election. It allows only citizens who have permanently resided in Belarus for at least 20 years and have never had a residence permit in another country to run.

