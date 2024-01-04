Sudan paramilitary leader says he’s committed to cease-fire, but no progress on proposed peace talks

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Sudanese paramilitary leader Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo says he is committed to a cease-fire to end the devastating war that has wrecked his country. But fighting continues and there has been no progress on proposed peace talks between Dagalo and Sudan military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan. Dagalo, the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, said after a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Thursday that his forces had an “unwavering commitment to cease hostilities.” He didn’t say if or when he would meet with Burhan after the warring generals agreed last month to a face-to-face meeting.

