The largest male specimen of the world’s most poisonous spider has been found in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — The largest male specimen of the world’s most poisonous spider that boasts fangs powerful enough to pierce a human fingernail has found a new home after being discovered north of Sydney, Australia. The Sydney funnel-web spider found only in Australia has been donated to the Australian Reptile Park help save lives by contributing to the park’s antivenom program. The spider, given the moniker “Hercules.” was initially delivered by a member of the public to a local hospital. But park experts retrieved it and soon realized it was the largest male specimen ever received by the public in Australia. “Hercules” measures 7.9 centimeters (3 inches) from foot to foot, surpassing the park’s previous record-holder from 2018, the male funnel-web named “Colossus”.

