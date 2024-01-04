Uganda gay activist blames knife attack on a worsening climate of intolerance

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A well-known gay rights activist in Uganda who was stabbed by unknown assailants this week is attributing the attack to what he describes as a growing intolerance of the LGBTQ+ community fueled by politicians. Steven Kabuye says the climate of intolerance is being worsened by politicians who are using the LGBTQ+ community as a scapegoat to distract people from other issues. Police say that two attackers on a motorcycle tried to stab Kabuye in the neck on Wednesday, and when he tried to shield himself the attackers stabbed him in the right arm and stomach.

