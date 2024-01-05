Skip to Content
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California

Published 11:26 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 10:55 a.m. and was centered about a mile (1 kilometer) northwest of Lytle Creek, in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Such a quake is typically not strong enough to cause significant damage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were no immediate reports of injury, structure or infrastructure damage within the city.

The quake occurred in Cajon Pass, where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together, veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said in a social media post. In 1970, there was a magnitude 5.2 quake with a 4.0 foreshock close to the same location, she said.

Associated Press

