Connecticut military veteran charged with making threats against member of Congress, VA

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut military veteran has been arrested on allegations he threatened government officials, including showing up at a Congress member’s office wearing a tactical vest with knives. Federal authorities say Aubrey Rose, of Hartford, was charged Thursday with making threats against members of Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs and other government officials over the course of several months in 2023. The FBI alleged Rose was upset about his retirement and disability benefits being too low. No one was injured in any of the incidents. A message seeking comment was left for Rose’s public defender. He is detained pending a court hearing on Monday.

