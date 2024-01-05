Indian navy commandos board a hijacked Liberia-flagged bulk carrier for clearing operations
By ASHOK SHARMA
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian navy commandos have boarded a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier that was the subject of a hijacking attempt in the Arabian Sea and have started the clearing operations. The navy says it’s a big ship and it will take time to clear it of the hijackers as the commandos have to check every compartment. The vessel sent a message indicating it was boarded by five to six unknown armed people on Thursday evening. A patrol aircraft overflew the vessel early Friday and established contact with the crew and ascertained that they were safe. There have been growing concerns about shipping in the region following attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels.