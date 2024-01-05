Nashville is reassigning 10 officers following the leak of a school shooter’s writings, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ten officers with Nashville police’s specialized investigative unit will be reassigned following an unauthorized release of writings from the shooter who killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School last year. A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Police Department said Friday the officers will transition out of the division next month. They have not been named. To date, the Metro Nashville Police Department has been unable to identify the person who leaked pages from the shooter’s journals to a conservative commentator nearly two months ago. The unsanctioned publication of documents came during an ongoing legal battle over whether they should be released as public records.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.