Nude man nabbed by police after ‘cannonball’ plunge into giant aquarium at Bass Pro Shop in Alabama

LEEDS, Alabama (AP) — Police in Alabama say a man crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop in Alabama, stripped down to his birthday suit and then plunged into the giant aquarium inside the store. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said the ordeal happened Thursday night in front of shocked shoppers in the town just outside Birmingham. The news site Al.com reports that the 42-year-old Alabama man did a “cannonball” leap into the aquarium and then stood under a waterfall. Al.com reports that the man eventually climbed over the side of the aquarium and fell to the concrete floor below. Police then apprehended him.

