NYC subway service is disrupted for a second day after low-speed collision that injured more than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day as transit workers labored to remove two trains that collided and derailed. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. Thursday when a northbound 1 train carrying about 300 passengers was switching from the express track to the local track at the 96th Street station on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 1 train collided with an out-of-service train with four workers on board, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers. With both trains stuck at 96th Street, the 1, 2 and 3 lines remained out of service in Manhattan on Friday morning.

