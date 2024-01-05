Ohio governor signs order barring minors from gender-affirming surgery as veto override looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A week after vetoing a ban on all forms gender affirming care for minors in Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order effective immediately barring Ohioans from gender-affirming surgical interventions until they’re 18. The governor said medical professionals have told him such surgeries aren’t happening anyway. The Friday move comes as an effort by the GOP-dominated Legislature to override DeWine’s veto looms next week. The DeWine administration has also begun work on proposed administrative rules that would establish mandated care teams and comprehensive mental health for transgender children and adults. The rules are subject to public comment.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report for America

