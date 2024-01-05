President Biden lambastes Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day ‘we nearly lost America’

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (AP) — For his first campaign speech of the year, President Joe Biden has warned that Donald Trump’s efforts to retake the White House in 2024 pose a grave threat to the country. Biden’s speech, near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, came the day before the third anniversary of the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol by then-President Trump’s supporters aiming to keep him in power. Biden called that Jan. 6 day a moment when “we nearly lost America — lost it all.” He said the presidential race — a likely rematch with Trump, who is the far and away GOP frontrunner — is “all about” whether American democracy will survive.

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.