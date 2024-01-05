The Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies, while a legal fight continues. The justices on Friday said they would hear arguments in the case in April and put on hold a lower court ruling that had blocked the Idaho law in hospital emergencies, based on a lawsuit filed by the Biden administration. The Democratic administration argued hospitals that receive Medicare funds are required by a federal law to provide emergency care including abortion. The legal fight followed the court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to severely restrict or ban abortion. A district judge in Idaho agreed with the administration. In a separate case in Texas, a judge sided with the state.

