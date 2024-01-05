WIC helps moms and kids eat. But finding what you need isn’t always easy

More than 6 million people receive benefits through the nation’s food assistance program for women, infants and children, which is known as WIC. But it’s not always easy to get what you might need. Unlike food stamps, the fresh produce, baby formula and other nutritious items that are WIC-approved can’t be bought online just yet. Complex requirements make it tough for smaller stores and sometimes big-name stores to participate. Some states are working to expand access after vendors left due to changes in the WIC program or pandemic-related store closures.

