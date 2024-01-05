Skip to Content
With more records, world sees how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged connections to abuse vulnerable girls

By
Published 10:48 AM

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — More documents describing Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls are being released in New York City. Another 19 documents were released Thursday. Together with over 40 documents made public Wednesday, they provide a reminder of how the financier leveraged connections to the rich and powerful to cover up his crimes. The documents are sprinkled with names already linked publicly to Epstein, like former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. And there were also mentions of singer Michael Jackson and magician David Copperfield, from victims and other witnesses quoted in the documents. None of them are accused of wrongdoing.

