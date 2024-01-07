An Al Jazeera journalist is the fifth member of his family killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An apparent Israeli airstrike has killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza. One was the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh, who lost his wife, two other children and a grandson — and was nearly killed himself — earlier in the war. Dahdouh has continued to report on the fighting between Israel and Hamas even as it has taken a devastating toll on his own family. The well-known TV correspondent has become a symbol for many of the perils faced by Palestinian journalists, dozens of whom have been killed while covering the conflict. The strike on Sunday killed Hamza Dahdouh, who also worked for Al Jazeera, and freelance journalist Mustafa Tharaya.

By NAJIB JOBAIN and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

