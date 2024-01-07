Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has been inaugurated, returning the state’s highest office to GOP
By SARA CLINE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has been inaugurated. The inauguration Sunday marks a political shift of leadership in a state that has had a Democratic governor for the last eight years. The Republican is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is known for his conservative positions on issues such as abortion. The inauguration was originally scheduled for Monday. It was pushed up a day due to weather concerns. Landry will not officially take office until Monday. He has served as the state’s attorney general for eight years. He won the gubernatorial election in October and beat a crowded field of candidates.