South Korea says North Korea has fired artillery near their sea boundary for a third straight day.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreas says North Korea has fired artillery shells near the rivals’ tense sea boundary for a third straight day.South Korea’s military says the North fired more than 90 rounds on Sunday afternoon.It says South Korea strongly urges North Korea to halt provocative acts. Earlier, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mocked South Korea’s ability to detect weapons launches by the North. She denied Seoul’s claim that North Korea fired artillery shells into the sea on Saturday.

