25 killed and 6 injured in collision between minibus and truck in Brazil’s northeast

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A crash between a minibus transporting tourists and a truck in Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia late Sunday night left 25 dead and 6 injured. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. local time on a highway near the city of Sao Jose do Jacuipe. Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Monday that the minibus was heading back to the city of Jacobina, after a trip to a touristy beach on the north coast of Bahia. The outlet cited the federal highway police as saying that the head-on collision may have occurred while one of the vehicles was passing, but that the cause had yet to be confirmed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.