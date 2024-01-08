A look at recent crashes and safety problems involving Boeing planes
By GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — The blowout of part of the fuselage on a Boeing 737 Max flying over Oregon is the latest in a string of safety problems — including two devastating crashes — for the aerospace giant based in Arlington, Virginia. The most serious issues have involved the 737 Max, the latest version of its venerable 737. But safety and manufacturing problems have also plagued other models. In 2018, a woman died when a piece of engine housing ripped off a Southwest Airlines 737 and shattered the window she was sitting next to.