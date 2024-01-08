Arrest warrant issued for Montana man accused of killing thousands of birds, including eagles

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge in Montana has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of killing thousands of birds, including bald and golden eagles, after he failed to show up for an initial court appearance. A second defendant pleaded not guilty Monday and was released pending further proceedings. A grand jury indictment unsealed last month says the two defendants, working with others, killed about 3,600 birds on Montana’s Flathead Indian Reservation and elsewhere. They allegedly sold eagle parts on a black market that has been a long-running problem for U.S. wildlife officials.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.