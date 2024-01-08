Biden says white supremacy has no place in the US in speech at church where Black people were killed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden says white supremacy is a “poison” and has no place in America. Biden wants Americans to know what he believes is at stake in the November presidential election. He is revisiting some of the nation’s worst traumas to highlight what happens when hate is allowed to fester. Biden traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday to speak at Mother Emanuel AME Church. That’s where nine Black churchgoers were shot to death during Bible study in 2015. Biden’s event comes after his blunt speech on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

