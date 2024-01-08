Cyprus’ president shakes up the Cabinet by replacing several ministers and deputies

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus has moved ahead with a considerable shake-up of his Cabinet. President Nikos Christodoulides replaced his ministers of defense, health, justice and environment as well as the deputy ministers of digital policy and European affairs in one fell swoop after just 10 months in power. Monday’s move comes after week-long speculation about which of the 16 Cabinet posts would see new faces following an interview in which Christodoulides indicated that the shake-up would be coming soon. The appointments take effect on Wednesday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.