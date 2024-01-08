Federal investigators can’t determine exact cause of 2022 helicopter crash near Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Federal investigators say they’re unable determine the exact cause of the crash of a medical helicopter that nose-dived over suburban Philadelphia two years ago. No one lost their lives as the pilot somehow avoided a web of power lines and buildings and crash-landed next to a church’s day-care center. The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report says the Eurocopter EC135 was flying from Chambersburg at an altitude of about 1,500 feet in January 2022 when it abruptly increased its altitude and then went into a steep dive. The crash in Upper Darby seriously injured the pilot. Two medical crewmembers and an infant girl aboard also survived.

