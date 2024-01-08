Judge in Haiti issues arrest warrants accusing former presidents and prime ministers of corruption

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A judge in Haiti has issued arrest warrants for more than 30 high-ranking officials accused of government corruption, including numerous former presidents and prime ministers. The warrants accuse the officials of misappropriation of funds or equipment related to Haiti’s National Equipment Center. The center is responsible for using heavy machinery for tasks such as building roads or clearing rubble. None of those named in the arrest warrant could be immediately reached for comment. No one has been arrested in the case. It is common for Haitian government officials accused in a criminal or civil case to ignore arrest warrants or requests for questioning.

