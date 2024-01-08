Michigan cosmetology school agrees to $2.8M settlement in an unpaid labor dispute

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement in a dispute over unpaid work performed by aspiring hair stylists at a Michigan cosmetology school. Roughly 1,500 people will get some compensation for cleaning floors, washing towels and stocking shelves when they were students at Douglas J Aveda Institute. Attorney John Philo says the work performed by students was not directly connected to their cosmetology education. The school admitted no liability. An email seeking comment from a lawyer for Douglas J was not immediately returned Monday.

