Migrant caravan regroups in Mexico after government promises of papers falls through

ARRIAGA, Mexico (AP) — About 2,000 migrants have resumed their journey through southern Mexico, after participants were left without the papers the Mexican government appeared to have promised. The original caravan of about 6,000 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Central America started walking on Christmas Eve. But after New Year’s Day, the government persuaded them to give up their march, by promising they would get some unspecified kind of documents. The migrants wanted transit or exit visas that might allow them to take buses or hop trains to the U.S. border. But they said Monday they were given papers that don’t allow them to leave the southern state of Chiapas, on the Guatemalan border.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.