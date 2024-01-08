Missing Ohio teen located in Florida after logging in to World of Warcraft account

DUNNELLON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a missing Ohio teen was recovered in Florida after she logged in to an online video game at the home of the man who took her. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole was arrested last Wednesday at his Dunnellon home. The FBI had contacted the sheriff’s office earlier that day to request help in locating the missing 16-year-girl. Investigators determined that her World of Warcraft account had been used at a local address, which turned out to be Ebersole’s home. Investigators say they made contact with Ebersole at his home, and he initially denied knowing the girl. But he eventually admitted that he had driven to Ohio to meet the teen and brought her back to his home.

