New Hampshire attorney general suggests national Dems broke law by calling primary ‘meaningless’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general has ordered national Democratic party leaders to stop calling the state’s unsanctioned presidential primary “meaningless,” saying doing so violates state law. The cease-and-desist notice issued Monday came three days after the co-chairs of the Democratic National Committee’s rules committee told New Hampshire party leaders to “educate the public that January 23rd is a non-binding presidential preference event and is meaningless.” New Hampshire defied the DNC by scheduling the primary ahead of South Carolina and risks losing its delegates to the national convention. But Attorney General John Formella says it is “false, deceptive and misleading” to call the primary “meaningless.” He says the comments amount to voter suppression, a felony.

