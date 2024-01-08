Opera superfan’s estate donates $215,000 to foundation for singers

NEW YORK (AP) — The estate of an opera fanatic known for collecting autographs backstage at the Metropolitan Opera has donated $215,000 to the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers. Lois Kirschenbaum died on March 27, 2021, at age 88. Known for her thick glasses and Brooklyn accent, Kirschenbaum was legally blind since birth but attended performances with large binoculars. She was a fixture in the dressing rooms and stage doors of the Met, the New York State Theater and Carnegie Hall, bringing programs, photographs and recordings to be signed.

