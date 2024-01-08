Pakistani officer wounded while protecting polio vaccination workers dies, raising bombing toll to 7
KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — An officer wounded in a bombing that targeted police assigned to protect polio vaccination workers has died in a hospital in northwest Pakistan. His death raised to seven the toll from the bombing in Mamund in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Police said at least three officers wounded in Monday’s bombing remain in critical condition. Polio is endemic in Pakistan and the government conducts drives to try to vaccinate children. Islamic militants regularly target the teams and the police assigned to protect them. The campaign in Mamund was suspended Tuesday for a second day.