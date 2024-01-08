Roofers find baby’s body in trash bin outside South Florida apartment complex

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police say workers at a South Florida roofing company have found a baby’s body in a large trash bin outside an apartment complex. A Hollywood police spokesperson says officers began lifesaving measures when they arrived around 8 a.m. Monday, but the baby was unresponsive. The spokesperson says an investigation is continuing. The South Florida SunSentinel reports that the workers were preparing to replace the roof at the apartment complex in the city just south of Fort Lauderdale. The owner of the roofing company told the paper the workers called the police when they found the baby inside a box in a trash bin.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.