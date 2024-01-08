Trump asks Maine judge for pause to let US Supreme Court rule on ballot access

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is asking a Maine judge to halt proceedings on ballot access to allow the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on a Colorado case in which Trump was kicked off the ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Maine, Democrat Shenna Bellows became the first secretary of state in history to bar someone from running for the presidency under the rarely used Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That provision prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. In Colorado, the state supreme court reached the same conclusion in a 4-3 decision. That case that already has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court by Trump’s attorneys. Arguments are scheduled for next month.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.