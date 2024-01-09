61-year-old man has been found — three weeks after his St. Louis nursing home suddenly closed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 61-year-old man with schizophrenia has been found, after going missing for more three weeks when the St. Louis nursing home where he lived suddenly closed on Dec. 15. As workers scrambled to prepare Northview Village Nursing Home residents for transfer to other facilities, Frederick Caruthers walked away from the building. Authorities found Caruthers at a local restaurant on Tuesday. A member of the public had seen him and phoned the police. When officers located Caruthers, he had no obvious signs of injury. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. There is an ongoing regulatory investigation into the nursing home’s sudden closure.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.