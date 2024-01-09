A man who claimed to be selling Queen Elizabeth II’s walking stick is sentenced for fraud

LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors say a 26-year-old man who tried to sell what he claimed was a walking stick used by the late Queen Elizabeth II has been sentenced for eBay buyers. Dru Marshall, from Hampshire in southern England, claimed he was a senior footman at Windsor Castle and that the proceeds from the “antler walking stick” sale would go to cancer research. Prosecutors say the auction had reached 540 pounds ($686) before he cancelled the listing after learning police had launched an investigation. He was found guilty of fraud by false representation and sentenced to a 12-month community order.

