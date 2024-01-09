Amalija Knavs, mother of former first lady Melania Trump, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died. Trump announced the death late Tuesday without disclosing the cause. Melania Trump sponsored her parents’ immigration to the United States, and they took the oath of office to become citizens at a New York City courthouse in 2018. The Slovenian immigrants, a former car dealer and textile factory worker, had been living in the U.S. as permanent residents.

