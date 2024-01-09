Cable car brought down by fallen tree in Austrian skiing area, 4 people from Denmark seriously hurt
BERLIN (AP) — A cable car in a western Austrian skiing region plunged up to 10 meters in an accident apparently caused by a falling tree, police say. Four people from Denmark who were inside the car were seriously injured. A tree fell on a part fixing the car to the cable of the Acherkogelbahn in the Hochoetz skiing area of Tyrol province, the Austria Press Agency reported. The car then fell seven to 10 meters with the four occupants. One of them had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Innsbruck. Two German citizens in the next car along were hurt as a result of the vibrations of the cable.