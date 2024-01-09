Campaign advocate for abortion rights makes plea for Kentucky lawmakers to relax abortion ban
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A woman who dominated discussion about abortion during Kentucky’s campaign last year has stepped forward again. She is now calling on lawmakers to relax the state’s near-total abortion ban. Hadley Duvall on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would add exceptions to the state’s anti-abortion law. The measure would allow abortions when pregnancies are caused by rape or incest, or when pregnancies are deemed nonviable or medical emergencies threaten the mother. She teamed with Gov. Andy Beshear and the bill’s lead sponsor to try to generate momentum for the bill. It comes months after she revealed the trauma of being raped and impregnated in a powerful campaign ad.