Chris Christie questions Nikki Haley’s ability and desire to beat Donald Trump

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is rejecting the idea that ending his presidential bid would help rival Nikki Haley defeat Donald Trump, questioning both her desire and ability to do so. While other candidates were in Iowa ahead of next week’s caucuses, Christie was in a barbecue restaurant in New Hampshire on Tuesday. He warned that if Trump wins the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, he’ll become the Republican nominee, despite the next contest coming in Haley’s home state of South Carolina. Christie said he’d be happy to “get out of the way for someone who is actually running against” Trump, but that someone isn’t Haley.

